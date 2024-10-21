Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as Kamala Harris participates in a campaign event in Birmingham, Michigan, on Monday, 21 October.

The vice president and Democratic presidential candidate is speaking as early voting gets underway in the state.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the 5 November election.

Donald Trump and Ms Harris are still virtually tied in the seven key battleground states according to the latest Washington Post/Schar School poll.

Ms Harris has a narrow lead in the Blue Wall states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, as well as in Georgia. Mr Trump is ahead in Arizona and North Carolina, while they are tied in Nevada.

Ms Harris joined former Republican Rep Liz Cheney on Monday for a tour of suburban districts in three states that could swing the election to her by encouraging GOP voters, unhappy with Trump, to vote for the Democratic ticket instead.