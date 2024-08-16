Support truly

Talks between Israel, the United States, Qatar and Egypt will reconvene next week after two days of productive negotiations on a potential peace deal between Israel and Hamas to end nearly a year of war and arrange for the return of hostages held by the militant group, a US official has said.

The senior administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar on Friday about the talks, which he described as “a very, very constructive two days” in the Qatari capital, Doha.

“There was a consensus between all three leaders that this process, which obviously has been ongoing for months, is now in the end game,” said the official, who said the leaders discussed a “final bridging proposal” put forth by the United States with “full support” of the Egyptian and Qatari governments.

“We will be reconvening in Cairo at this level before the end of next week, with an aim to close out this process once and for all,” the official added. “Basically what we've done is taken the gaps that remain and have bridged those in a way that we think basically is a deal that is now ready to close and implement and move forward.”

President Joe Biden told reporters that the parties are ‘closer than we’ve ever been’ to a ceasefire deal ( AP )

The official added that there is “still more to do” and “working group engagements” that will take place between the parties to discuss delicate matters, such as the hostages to be exchanged by Hamas in exchange for prisoners held by Israel, and the sequence by which they would be exchanged.

The call between Biden and the Egyptian and Qatari leaders comes hours after he told reporters that Israel and Hamas were “closer than we’ve ever been” to a deal that would end the 10-month war and bring about the return of more than 100 hostages who remain in Hamas custody.

“We may have something,” Biden said. “But we’re not there yet.”

The Israeli prime minister’s office also issued a statement saying it “appreciates the efforts of the U.S. and the mediators to dissuade Hamas from its refusal to a hostage release deal.”

More than 40,000 people in Gaza have been killed over ten months of fighting, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The war is expected to be a source of tension when Democrats convene for their quadrennial nominating convention in Chicago next week to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris and her running-mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to march on the convention to voice opposition to America’s support for Israel.