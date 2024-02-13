Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: US treasury secretary Yellen talks about plan to lower health care and drug costs

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 13 February 2024 16:44
Comments
Close

Watch as Janet Yellen, the US treasury secretary, makes remarks on the Biden Administration’s efforts to lower health care and prescription drug costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.

She will be speaking from Pennsylvania on Tuesday 13 February.

“I’m excited to be in Pittsburgh today and Detroit tomorrow to meet with local leaders, business leaders, and community members and discuss the impact of President Biden’s economic agenda and our administration’s efforts to lower health care costs and support small businesses,” Ms Yellen wrote on social media ahead of her speech.

Last month, Ms Yellen detailed her vision for helping middle-class families overcome affordability challenges.

“It is still too hard to be a working parent. We need to get American families access to affordable child care and other support for their children,” she said, in a major speech delivered in Chicago.

“Our economic plan is improving lives and laying the foundation for a new future for middle-class families and communities across the country.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in