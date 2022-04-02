The US military cancelled an intercontinental ballistic missile test in order to ease tensions with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Air Force officials confirmed that the test of the Minuteman III missile had been cancelled after it was first delayed on 2 March in the wake of Moscow putting its own nuclear force on high alert.

When the test was initially delayed, US officials said it was essential to “bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks” with the Kremlin accused of nuclear saber rattling.

Now Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said that the decision to cancel the test was made for exactly the same reasons as when it was delayed.

“The Air Force is confident in the readiness of the strategic forces of the United States,” Ms Stefanek told Reuters.

The next Minuteman III test is scheduled to take place later this year.

The nuclear armed missile is the only land-based ICBM used by the US, along with its Trident submarine weapons system, and long-range strategic bombers.

It travels at 17,500 miles an hour and has an operational range of nearly 9,000 miles.

The weapon is capable of being launched from a string of missile silos by crews at sites in states such as Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota.

They are due to be replaced by Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missiles in 2030, which are being built by Northrop Gruman.