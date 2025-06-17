US issues ‘do not travel’ warning for Israel, Gaza and West Bank as war escalates with Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. State Department officials on Monday updated a travel advisory for Israel, Gaza and the West Bank territory to “do not travel” as casualties mount on both sides of Israel’s escalating war with Iran.

The advisory states that Israel remained a target with high potential for terrorist attacks while also stating that the danger posed by missile strikes and UAV (drone) strikes continues to be present.

“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” it reads.

More than 200 are dead in Iran and at least 18 are dead in Israel as the two Middle Eastern powers show no signs of coming to the end of a conflict that US critics of Israeli policy, including some allies of Donald Trump, believe was launched with the purpose of ending negotiations between the Trump administration and Iranian government over the latter’s nuclear program.

After five rounds of talks, progress was being made slowly but surely as Iranian officials signaled an openness to new concessions that made an agreement unlikely but possible. That ended with a dizzying round of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets including top officials involved with the nuclear program.

The US government is warning travelers away from Israel as the conflict with Iran continues ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Israeli forces are said to have underestimated the ability of Iran’s millitary to regroup after initial losses, and Monday’s announcement by the State Department is a sign that Iran’s military capabilities, including the ability to strike Israeli cities including Tel Aviv are far from neutralized.

Members of the G-7 have called on the two countries to de-escalate, but the Trump administration is reportedly not planning to sign on to those calls.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, took the opposite tactic on Monday — even as he rejected the idea that his publicly-stated openness to assassinating Iran’s supreme leader could cause the conflict to spiral out of control.

"It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict,” he told ABC News of that potential effort in an interview.

Attacks launched by the two countries continued on Monday; evacuation orders were issued for parts of both Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Trump surprised many in his voting coalition by publicly backing the Israeli strikes on Iran after it was reported earlier this year that the US president waved off a plan to support a similar operation with US assets. Reporting about the president’s shift in position has pointed to new evidence presented by US brass concerning the status of Iran’s nuclear weapons development as being a pivotal factor in his endorsement of the attack.

Americans are not banned from travel to Israel or any of the Palestinian territories under this pronouncement from the State Department, which the agency does not have the power to do. But officials warned Americans who choose to travel to Israel to avoid crowded places including security checkpoints, and “maintain a high degree of situational awareness and exercise caution at all times.”