Jobs numbers blow past expectations as US economy adds 254,000 jobs

Eric Garcia
Washington, DC
Friday 04 October 2024 14:47
Majority of voters think state is on wrong economic path - but 80% are not afraid of losing jobs

The US economy added 254,000 jobs in September, blowing past expectations after the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would slash interest rates, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number exceeded expectations from economists. Earlier in the week, ADP projected that the economy added 143,000 jobs in September.

President Joe Biden touted the positive numbers in a statement on Friday.

“Under my Administration, unemployment has been the lowest in 50 years, a record 19 million new businesses have been created, and inflation and interest rates are falling,” he said.

In addition, Biden mentioned how on Thursday, the International Longshoremen’s Association had reached a deal to suspend their strike until January.

“And we’re seeing the power of collective bargaining to lift up workers’ wages—including the progress made by dockworkers on record wages with carriers, and port operators and the reopening of East Coast and Gulf ports,” he said.

The unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged. The unemployment rate also decreased for men, while the numbers for adult women, teenagers, white people, Black people, Hispanics and Asian-Americans went virtually unchanged.

