Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The US economy added 254,000 jobs in September, blowing past expectations after the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would slash interest rates, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number exceeded expectations from economists. Earlier in the week, ADP projected that the economy added 143,000 jobs in September.

President Joe Biden touted the positive numbers in a statement on Friday.

“Under my Administration, unemployment has been the lowest in 50 years, a record 19 million new businesses have been created, and inflation and interest rates are falling,” he said.

In addition, Biden mentioned how on Thursday, the International Longshoremen’s Association had reached a deal to suspend their strike until January.

“And we’re seeing the power of collective bargaining to lift up workers’ wages—including the progress made by dockworkers on record wages with carriers, and port operators and the reopening of East Coast and Gulf ports,” he said.

The unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged. The unemployment rate also decreased for men, while the numbers for adult women, teenagers, white people, Black people, Hispanics and Asian-Americans went virtually unchanged.