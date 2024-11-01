Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Two hurricanes and major labor strikes caused the US jobs market to remain virtually unchanged in the final jobs report before the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged in October, the final month before the election.

The landfall of Hurricane Helene in late September and Hurricane Milton in early October caused southeastern states like Georgia, North Carolina and Florida to take a beating.

In addition, the International Longshoremen’s Association temporarily went on strike in early October, but agreed to suspend their strike to allow for negotiations for a new contract. In addition, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents Boeing workers, announced that it would vote for a new contract after it had been on strike for seven weeks.

Voters continue to list the economy as one of their top priorities in the days leading up to the election. The final poll from Marist College of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan showed that Harris had closed the gap with former president Donald Trump to the point that now only 51 percent of voters

Harris has made the economy a central part of her closing argument, running ads contrasting her policies with those of her opponent, former president Donald Trump. Her campaign has run ads in the final week.

The two have also released dueling plans on caregiving, with Trump rolling out a proposed tax credit for caregivers, while Harris announced a proposal to have Medicare pay for home care.

Trump, for his part, has emphasized his plans to cut taxes, but also enact tariffs across the board, which many economists fear would drive up costs for companies that they would hand down to consumers.

The move comes as inflation has eased over the past year. Last month, the BLS reported that inflation rose by 0.2 points in September and 2.4 points in the past 12 months. In September, the Federal Reserve announced that it would cut interest rates after it had raised them drastically in an effort to tamp down inflation.

Still, many voters continue to list inflation and the cost of living as the more important issue.