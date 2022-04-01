US unemployment rate drops to 3.6. per cent as labour stats approach pre-pandemic levels

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Friday 01 April 2022 14:33
(Independent)

The US unemployment rate dropped two tenths of a percentage point over the last month to 3.6 percent, the lowest since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, “total non-farm payroll” rose by 431,000 from 1 March to 31 March, with “notable” gains across “leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade, and manufacturing”.

The total number of unemployed persons in the US fell by 318,000 to a level of 6 million.

BLS said the March 2022 numbers are “little different” from those recorded in February 2020, the month before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic sent the US and world economies reeling.

More follows...

