US adds 236,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate remains little changed
The US economy added 236,000 in the month of March, but the unemployment rate changed very little as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics report found that the unemployment rate was at 3.5 per cent, essentially unchanged from the 3.6 per cent in February and the number of unemployed people remained at 5.8 million people.
A 172,000 increase in permanent job losers partially drove the unchanged unemployment levels. Meanwhile the numbr of people who re-entered the labour force declined by 182,000 people.
Unemployment for Hispanic workers declined to 4.6 per cent but almost every other demographic saw their unemployment level stay the same.
Average hourly earnings increased by 0.3 per cent in March and by 4.2 in the past 12 months.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies