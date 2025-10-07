Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exports of American spirits plunged in the second quarter of 2025, according to a new report, with a massive 85 percent drop in liquor exports to Canada, largely attributed to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The midyear report from the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. indicates American distillers are feeling the economic impact of significant trading partners boycotting U.S.-made whiskey, brandy, vodka, and cordials.

Last year, exports to Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan accounted for 70 percent of the U.S. spirit exports. But those exports are now down 85 percent, 12 percent, 29 percent, and 23 percent, respectively.

Although Canada removed its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. spirits in August, most Provinces have maintained their ban on spirit sales. That’s led to the dramatic plummet to below $10 million in exports in Q2.

“After celebrating a record year for U.S. spirits exports in 2024, this new data is very troubling for U.S. distillers,” Chris Swonger, the president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., said in a statement.

open image in gallery American liquor exports to Canada plummeted 85 percent in Q2, indicating that Trump’s tariffs have not settled well in the U.S.’s northern neighbor ( REUTERS )

“Persistent trade tensions are having an immediate and adverse effect on U.S. spirits exports. There’s a growing concern that our international consumers are increasingly opting for domestically produced spirits or imports from countries other than the U.S., signaling a shift away from our great American spirits brands,” Swonger added.

He called on Trump to “facilitate a lasting return to tariff-free trade” with some of the U.S.'s largest trading partners.

But it’s unclear if the president plans to do so anytime soon. Unlike other countries, Canada has yet to strike a trade deal with Trump.

During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday, the president said there was “natural conflict” between the U.S. and Canada but that the northern neighbor would “walk away very happy.”

open image in gallery Trump met with Carney in the Oval Office Tuesday to discuss ongoing trade between the US and Canada ( REUTERS )

“The people of Canada will love us again,” Trump announced.

The president has imposed a 35 percent tariff on Canada, for what he believes is the country’s flood of migrants and fentanyl into the U.S., despite data refuting the claim. Additionally, Trump has imposed tariffs on alumninum, steel, lumber, and cars as well.

Trump has also repeatedly claimed Canada’s trading deficit with the U.S. hinders American jobs.

Tom Bard, a craft distiller from Kentucky, told the Associated Press that Trump’s tariffs, announced in April, threw a wrench in his plans to expand sales in provinces outside of British Columbia and Alberta.

“Even though things have eased up, we still are not back on the shelf in Canada,” Bard said. “Probably won’t be for a good long while.”