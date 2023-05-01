US military tracking mysterious balloon over Hawaii

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US military is tracking another anonymous balloon over the United States, but the origin or its exact nature is not entirely known, NBC News reported.

Three US officials said that the object flew across portions of Hawaii but not over any sensitive areas. The US military began tracking the balloon last week and determined it posed no threat to aerial traffic or national security.

The object is reportedly moving toward Mexico, according to three US officials. Officials are not clear whether it is a weather balloon or something else, but they added the United States could shoot down the balloon if it comes near land.

Officials said it does not appear to belong to China, but the United States is still working to identify the owner.

The news comes months after a series of flying objects, including a Chinese spy balloon, appeared over the United States. The US shot down the spy balloon off the coast of the Carolinas. US officials have said that China has long operated an aerial balloon programme since 2017 as a means of surveillance, to test US government response or both.

Officials have said that the device was able to gather intelligence from sensitive military sites. The White House has yet to make a comment on the flying object.

In response to the proliferation of flying objects, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tasked Montana Senator Jon Tester with leading Democrats’ efforts to learn more about the presence of flying objects.