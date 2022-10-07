US economy adds 263,000 jobs in September
The positive jobs report could be a sign that recent interest rate increases haven’t caused businesses to slow hiring
The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September, dropping the unemployment rate to 3.5 per cent in the last Bureau of Labour Statistics monthly jobs report before the US midterm elections.
Estimates had predicted that the September report would show just a quarter-million jobs added over the last month, making the reported number a better than expected showing and positive news for the Biden administration ahead of the crucial November election.
The BLS report also noted that the unemployment rate for Hispanic Americans dropped to 3.8 per cent last month, while white, Black and Asian American unemployment rates showed “little change” from the previous month, coming in at 3.1 per cent, 5.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.
The positive job gains last month could be a signal that recent increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve have not caused business to slow hiring, particularly in two sectors the BLS said represented the most gains: leisure and hospitality, and health care.
In a sign that employers may be rescinding pandemic-era remote work programmes instituted to stem the spread of Covid-19, the Labour Department said the number of Americans teleworking because of the coronavirus had dropped to 5.2 per cent from 6.5 per cent the previous month. That’s a nearly 30 per cent decline from May 2020, the first month Americans were surveyed on telework habits, when 35.4 per cent of respondents said they were working from home on account of the coronavirus.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies