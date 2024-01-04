Watch live as Major General Pat Ryder holds Pentagon briefing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder conducts a news briefing on Thursday 4 January.

He will be speaking as US funding for Ukraine dries up, with Joe Biden last week authorising a final $250m aid package, after Congress failed to approve more funds.

The arms package could be the last bit of US assistance provided for Kyiv’s fight against Russia, as many Republican politicians continue to oppose further support to Ukraine because it would be counted as a win for Mr Biden in an election year.

White House officials had set a New Year’s Eve deadline for Congress to authorise a new package of military aid, but have faced opposition from Republicans who argue the money should be spent on domestic priorities, including border security.

The Pentagon said it remains critical that Congress takes action “as soon as possible” to approve a supplemental funding request to allow aid to continue.