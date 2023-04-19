Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Robert F Kennedy Jr expected to announce presidential run

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 19 April 2023 17:02
Comments

Watch live as Robert F Kennedy Jr is expected to announce his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.

He will be speaking during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday 19 April.

It was reported a number of weeks ago that Mr Kennedy, 69, the son of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kenedy and nephew of John F Kennedy, had filed to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat.

“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” Mr Kennedy Jr tweeted last month.

“If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America’s democracy.”

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in