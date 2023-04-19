Watch live as Robert F Kennedy Jr expected to announce presidential run

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Robert F Kennedy Jr is expected to announce his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.

He will be speaking during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday 19 April.

It was reported a number of weeks ago that Mr Kennedy, 69, the son of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kenedy and nephew of John F Kennedy, had filed to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat.

“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” Mr Kennedy Jr tweeted last month.

“If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America’s democracy.”

