The United States will impose sanctions on the families of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of a new package of penalties meant to “dramatically escalate” the “financial shock” that has been levied against Moscow since Mr Putin ordered an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.

According to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the latest actions against Mr Putin and his government, President Joe Biden will on Wednesday sign an executive order levying “full blocking sanctions” on Sberbank — Russia’s largest financial institution — and the largest private bank in Russia, Alfa Bank.

“Sberbank is the main artery in the Russian financial system by itself. it holds nearly 1/3 of Russia's total banking sector assets … and in total, we've now fully blocked more than two thirds of the Russian banking sector, which before the invasion held about $1.4 trillion in assets,” the official said.

Additionally, the official said the US is continuing to “methodically [eject] Russia from the international economic order” so as to “deny the privileges and benefits it once enjoyed,” such as Normalised Trade Relations and borrowing privileges from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department announced a ban on Russia using its frozen central bank assets for debt payments.

The official said the effect of the ban is that Moscow “will now have to find new sources of dollars from outside the US, and to find a new payment route, other than US banks, to avoid falling into default.

“That's Russia’s choice as to how it proceeds — even if Russia taps into other sources of hard currency to remain current on its debt obligations that will translate into fewer resources available to Putin to fund his war machine”.

The official added that the US will also sanction Mr Putin’s two adult daughters — Maria and Katerina Purina — as well as Mr Lavrov’s wife and children and members of Russia’s security council.