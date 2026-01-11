US military carries out strikes against ISIS targets in Syria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. military has confirmed it conducted a series of airstrikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria on Saturday, as part of an ongoing operation initiated in December following an attack on American personnel.

These strikes are part of broader efforts by a U.S.-led coalition, which has been conducting both aerial and ground operations against suspected ISIS members across Syria in recent months, frequently in conjunction with Syrian security forces.

In a statement, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed: "The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria," noting they took place in the early afternoon, U.S. Eastern Time.

However, CENTCOM's statement did not specify if there were any casualties. The Pentagon has so far declined to provide further details, and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

( U.S. Army via Getty Images )

Saturday's attacks were part of an operation launched last month after Islamic State militants killed U.S. military personnel in Syria, CENTCOM said. The U.S. military said two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in that December 13 incident.

"Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice," US Central Command said in a statement.

In December the US launched a large-scale strike that hit 70 targets across central Syria that had IS infrastructure and weapons. About 1,000 U.S. troops remain in the country.

Syria's government is led by ex-rebels who toppled former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 after a 13-year civil war, and includes members of Syria's former Al Qaeda branch who broke with the group and clashed with Islamic State.

Syria has been cooperating with a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, reaching an agreement late last year when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House.