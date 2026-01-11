Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

US military carries out strikes against ISIS targets in Syria

The attacks were part of an operation launched last month

Syria: US launches Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria targeting Daesh positions

The U.S. military has confirmed it conducted a series of airstrikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria on Saturday, as part of an ongoing operation initiated in December following an attack on American personnel.

These strikes are part of broader efforts by a U.S.-led coalition, which has been conducting both aerial and ground operations against suspected ISIS members across Syria in recent months, frequently in conjunction with Syrian security forces.

In a statement, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed: "The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria," noting they took place in the early afternoon, U.S. Eastern Time.

However, CENTCOM's statement did not specify if there were any casualties. The Pentagon has so far declined to provide further details, and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

These strikes are part of broader efforts by a U.S.-led coalition, which has been conducting both aerial and ground operations against suspected ISIS members.
These strikes are part of broader efforts by a U.S.-led coalition, which has been conducting both aerial and ground operations against suspected ISIS members. (U.S. Army via Getty Images)

Saturday's attacks were part of an operation launched last month after Islamic State militants killed U.S. military personnel in Syria, CENTCOM said. The U.S. military said two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in that December 13 incident.

"Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice," US Central Command said in a statement.

In December the US launched a large-scale strike that hit 70 targets across central Syria that had IS infrastructure and weapons. About 1,000 U.S. troops remain in the country.

Syria's government is led by ex-rebels who toppled former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 after a 13-year civil war, and includes members of Syria's former Al Qaeda branch who broke with the group and clashed with Islamic State.

Syria has been cooperating with a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, reaching an agreement late last year when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in