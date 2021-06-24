US to move Afghan translators who aided troops to secure location as Taliban threatens takeover

The Biden administration will move to shield Afghan citizens who aided US forces as translators and guides in the face of threats of retaliation from the Taliban as the US withdraws from the country.

A senior administration official confirmed in a statement obtained by Voice of America that “a group of [Special Immigrant Visa (SIV] applicants who have served as interpreters and translators” will be “relocated to another location outside of Afghanistan” while their visa claims are processed.

The decision comes as the Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to remove US combat troops from Afghanistan by September, which will see the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Critics have warned that the plan to draw back the US presence in Afghanistan will leave the country open to the potential of an armed takeover by the Taliban.

