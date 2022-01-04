Record 4.5 million ‘Great Resignation’ workers quit their jobs in November - what this means for Biden

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 04 January 2022 16:40
Comments
(Independent)

A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in the month of November, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which matched the series-high number of quit rates in September.

But the number of job openings decreased to 10.6 million hires on the last business day of the month in a sign of concerns about the Omicron variant.

