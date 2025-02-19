Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s and his Department of Government Efficiency forced the USDA into an embarrassing walkback after it was revealed that staffers who were working on combatting the current bird flu epidemic were mistakenly fired.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials said Tuesday it had mistakenly laid off “several agency employees who were vital in the government response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak, reports NBC News. The department is now scrambling to rehire those who were fired.

The bird flu epidemic has been tearing across the U.S. in recent months – resulting in the culling of millions of birds, outbreaks in dairy cows, egg prices skyrocketing, and infecting dozens of humans.

The DOGE error was exposed just days after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that Musk’s DOGE had been working at the agency for weeks – a move that she hailed as positive.

“We know that work will make us better here at USDA. It will make us stronger, it will make us faster, and it will make us more efficient,” Rollins said.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insists the risk to the general public “remains low” amid the current crisis, one person died from H5 bird flu in Louisiana earlier this year.

The CDC has warned that people working in jobs that had exposure to animals were at an increased risk, particularly if appropriate personal protective equipment was not being worn.

At present, there are 68 active cases of bird flu in the U.S.

open image in gallery “H5 bird flu is widespread in wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows with several recent human cases in U.S. dairy and poultry workers”, shared the CDC ( PA Archive )

Now the government department is frantically trying to reinstate the workers, according to reports.

A USDA spokesperson released a statement to NBC Tuesday: “Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters.

“USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service frontline positions are considered public safety positions, and we are continuing to hire the workforce necessary to ensure the safety and adequate supply of food to fulfill our statutory mission.” the spokesperson continued.

Several agency positions were automatically excluded from the cuts enforced by the DOGE department, said the spokesperson, while stressing that USDA “continues to prioritize the response to highly pathogenic avian influenza.”

As DOGE quickly sought to raise the stakes by slashing government workers from departments, it was caught out for stumbling in its execution.

On Tuesday, The New York Times, scoured the DOGE website after its department claimed to have saved $16 billion from gutting several government contracts. But their reporters found the DOGE list massively overstated their efforts as a closer inspection revealed that, for example, a vital contract for ICE was actually for $8 million, not $8 billion.

Equally, it tried to rectify another firing mishap Friday when it told nuclear safety employees that they would now be reinstated – despite not issuing revised contracts.

The Independent contacted the USDA and DOGE for comment.