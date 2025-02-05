USPS reverses order suspending packages from Hong Kong and China amid Trump trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Postal Service has reversed its ban on suspended parcels from China and Hong Kong, which was issued just a day ago.

The USPS initially issued the suspension notice on Tuesday before changing course on Wednesday morning. Now, parcels from China and Hong Kong will still be processed, and the USPS will work with Customs and Border Protection to implement a Chinese tariff collection process to limit delivery disruptions, the agency said in a statement.

President Donald Trump also moved to close the “de minimus” provision – colloquially known as the “Shein loophole” – that allowed Chinese-owned e-commerce companies like Shein and Temu to ship packages under $800 into the U.S., duty-free. This rule will stay in place.

It came as Trump’s 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods went into effect on Tuesday after the White House threatened to impose levies over the weekend in a so-called attempt to curb the flow of fentanyl coming into the U.S. Twenty-five percent tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada were paused for a month in the 11th hour on Monday.

Changes to the tax exemption under the Biden administration were already in progress before Trump took office.

open image in gallery Trump, pictured with Xi Jinping in June 2019, said he is in ‘no hurry’ to defuse the new trade war between Washington and Beijing ( AP )

Americans are expected to see prices rise across industries unless a trade deal is struck between the two superpowers.

Almost half of all de minimis shipments to the U.S. were sent from China, according to a 2023 House Republican report. Shein and Temu likely accounted for more than 30 percent of all packages exploiting the loophole entering the country, the report found.

Officials suggested that the large flow of de minimis parcels made it increasingly difficult to screen them for possible illegal goods.

Responding to the import taxes, China’s foreign ministry announced Tuesday it would impose retaliatory 15 percent tariffs on coal and liquefied natural gas and 10 percent tariffs on oil, agricultural equipment and large-engine cars imported from the U.S. from February 10.

Beijing also said it would investigate U.S. tech giant Google and PVH Corp, the fashion group that owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, as it condemned Trump’s decision as a “serious violation” of the World Trade Organization agreement.

open image in gallery Parcels from China and Hong Kong will still be processed, the USPS announced in a reversal of their original decision ( Getty Images )

China’s government said the measures were in response to Washington’s “unilateral tariff hike”. It said it would also file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the “malicious” levies.

Trump maintains that he is in “no rush” to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the new trade war between the world's two largest economies. The two leaders are, however, expected to speak in the coming days.

The Customs and Border Protection issued guidance for shippers on Monday on navigating the trade restrictions ahead of the tariffs being imposed.

"As we transition to execution of the Executive Order, it is extremely important that the trade maintain awareness of the shipments they are responsible for and are aware of the messaging that they are receiving from CBP," it said, according to Reuters.

The Independent has contacted USPS the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C. for more information.