Nine-member team to investigate police response in Uvalde, Justice Department says
Announcement comes amid two congressional hearings on gun violence and extremism
The Justice Department is announcing that it will officially review the actions of the Uvalde Police Department during the massacre that left nearly two dozen people dead at an elementary school.
Speculation about the officers’ actions that day has swirled for weeks, with official explanations from local authorities shifting and contradicting each other on several occaisions. Given that the siege finally ended when a strike team of federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol agency arrived, many are questioning why Uvalde police did not act sooner themselves to stop the carnage.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Uvalde’s mayor had requested a critical incident review during remarks delivered on Wednesday.
More follows...
