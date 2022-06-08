Nine-member team to investigate police response in Uvalde, Justice Department says

Announcement comes amid two congressional hearings on gun violence and extremism

John Bowden
Wednesday 08 June 2022 18:10
Comments
<p>Attorney General Merrick Garland</p>

Attorney General Merrick Garland

(Getty Images)

The Justice Department is announcing that it will officially review the actions of the Uvalde Police Department during the massacre that left nearly two dozen people dead at an elementary school.

Speculation about the officers’ actions that day has swirled for weeks, with official explanations from local authorities shifting and contradicting each other on several occaisions. Given that the siege finally ended when a strike team of federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol agency arrived, many are questioning why Uvalde police did not act sooner themselves to stop the carnage.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Uvalde’s mayor had requested a critical incident review during remarks delivered on Wednesday.

More follows...

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in