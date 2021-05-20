Cuomo announces $5m lottery for New Yorkers who get vaccinated next week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a $5 million lottery for residents to encourage them to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

The new program, entitled Vax & Scratch, will only apply to unvaccinated New Yorkers who receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first shot of Pfizer’s vaccine next week.

There are 10 vaccination sites participating in the new program, and it involves residents 18 years and older receiving a scratch-off lottery ticket after they get their first vaccination at one of the available locations.

The grand prize is $5 million, but participating residents can also win other monetary sums ranging from $20 to $50,000.

“The chances of winning something in this program are one in nine,” Mr Cuomo said on Thursday when announcing the program.

Offering scratch-off lottery tickets to residents comes as state and health officials across the United States were working to convince those who have yet to receive a Covid-19 vaccine to want one.

More follows ...