Anti-vaxx nurse tries and fails to make a key stick to her neck during speech claiming that vaccines make people magnetic

An anti-vax nurse embarrassed herself on floor of the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday after trying, unsuccessfully, to prove that the coronavirus vaccine makes people magnetic.

The nurse made her appearance as part of the state Republican legislature's attempt to advance House Bill 248, which would prevent schools and businesses from asking people if they are vaccinated.

During her testimony, the nurse said she "found out" something about "magnetic vaccine crystals" while she was at lunch, and proceeded to stick a key to her chest.

"Yes, vaccines do harm people. By the way, so I just found out something when I was on lunch, and I wanted to show it to you. You were talking about Dr. [Sherri] Tenpenny's testimony about magnetic vaccine crystals? So this is what I found out, I have a key and a bobby pin here," she said, sticking a key to her chest. "Explain to me why the key sticks to me."

Realizing no one was impressed – most anyone, vaccinated or not, could stick a key to their chest due to capillary action and the weight of the key being spread across the surface of the chest – she tried to stick the key to her neck.

That's when things fell apart for her.

She fumbles with the key several times, the non-existent magnetic vaccine crystals apparently refusing to fuse with her skin, before abandoning it in exchange for the much lighter bobby pin. She then fumbles with the bobby pin for a moment before getting it to stick for approximately one second before it falls back into her hand.

Not to be deterred by her utter inability to make anything resembling a point, she looked defiantly at the legislature, shook her head and said "any questions?"

By the end of her performance, a person in the crowd behind her is unapologetically laughing at her, and a woman wearing a "Yes to HB 248" t-shirt – meaning she and the nurse would theoretically be allies in the fight to stop businesses from asking about vaccinations – can be seen cringing and rolling her eyes.

The bizarre scene was an appendage to an equally strange testimony the day prior, when Dr. Tenpenny, a doctor from Cleveland and anti-vaxxer, told lawmakers that the vaccine magnetises people and "interfaces" with 5G cellular towers.

She also claimed that more than 5,000 people had died in the US as a result of vaccines, but there is no evidence supporting that claim.

Ms Tenpenny was referring to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is a self-reported database intended to track medical incidents tied to vaccine use.

Often used by anti-vaxxers to justify their opposition to the vaccines, VAERS itself says it should not be used as a primary source for determining whether or not a death was caused by a vaccine.

"The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind," the disclaimer reads.

There are currently no known instance in which a coronavirus vaccine directly caused the death of an individual.