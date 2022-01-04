French presidential contenders adapt campaign to pandemic

The conservative candidate in France's presidential race says she will adapt her campaign to coronavirus conditions, focusing on social media and staging small gatherings with voters instead of big rallies

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 January 2022 16:38
France Presidential Election
France Presidential Election
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The conservative candidate in France's presidential election said on Tuesday she will adapt her campaign to pandemic conditions, focusing on social media and shunning large voter rallies in favor of small gatherings.

Like Republicans Party candidate Valérie Pécresse, other contenders running in April’s election are also mulling how to reach out to voters amid the pandemic.

“That campaign won't look like any other one," Pécresse said as she inaugurated her campaign headquarters in Paris

She said a maximum limit of 2,000 people indoors will be respected, in line with a rule that currently applies to cultural activities. Proof of vaccination will also be requested at rallies.

France has registered record numbers of infections in recent days primarily due to the highly-contagious omicron variant.

Recommended

The Constitutional Council said that COVID-19 restrictions cannot apply to political activities in order to ensure campaign fairness. So it's up to each presidential candidate whether or not to apply virus-related rules.

“We will implement the rules that apply to the normal, daily life of French people, and I believe it’s a very good decision even if it penalizes us,” Othman Nasrou, Pécresse’s campaign spokesman told the Associated Press

The centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron who is expected to run for a second term, said it will also respect the 2,000-people limit. So will Socialist contender Anne Hidalgo and Green candidate Yannick Jadot, who said they prefer to organize smaller meetings.

Candidates from the far-right and the far-left have said they are against such a strict limit. Yet the head of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, pushed back a major rally scheduled for mid-January to February because of the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, approval of a bill on a vaccine pass allowing holders access to venues and gatherings has been delayed.

The government wants to allow only the fully vaccinated continued access to places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums, and sports arenas. The pass will also be required on inter-regional trains and buses and domestic flights.

Lawmakers from the left and the right of the political spectrum teamed up to vote against the bill late Monday while many members from Macron's centrist majority were absent. The debate is due to start again on Tuesday evening.

Recommended

The bill is still widely expected to be approved, but later than expected — a setback for the government which wants to implement the measure in mid-January.

More than 90% of French adults have been vaccinated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in