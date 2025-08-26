JD Vance ridiculed after claiming World War 2 ended by ‘negotiations’
The vice president made the blunder on MSNBC’s Meet the Press while discussing Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Ukraine war
Vice President JD Vance has been mocked for claiming World War 2 ended with “some kind of negotiation.”
Vance made the slip while speaking with Kristen Welker on MSNBC's Meet the Press Sunday, while discussing Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
“If you go back to World War Two, if you go back to World War One, if you go back to every major conflict win human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation,” Vance incorrectly stated.
Viewers on X were quick to give Vance a history lesson, pointing out that World War 2 actually ended in 1945 with the unconditional surrenders of Germany and Japan.
“No, World War 2 was ended by the UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER of the countries that started it!” one wrote.
Another added: “I really expected better from Vance. I made the mistake of seeing him as an educated, truthful man with whom I had some disagreements.
“The entire administration consists of people with the intellect of a caterpillar. Donald doesn't want to risk being corrected. JD is an ignoramus.”
A third poster wrote: “LOL. WWII ended with a negotiation? Tell that to the citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. To the citizens of Berlin. To the citizens of Carthage and Rome. Like everything else MAGA, Vance is stuck in the 1920s.”
It is not the first time Vance has made a gaffe on the international stage.
In April, during a visit to the Vatican City in Rome, the vice president was criticized for having a picture taken with his son in the Sistine Chapel, where photography is strictly banned to preserve Michelangelo’s artwork, People reported.
The president himself has also made a number of mistakes when discussing overseas conflicts in recent weeks.
Earlier this month Trump became tongue tied when referring to a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, referring instead to ‘Albania and Aberbaijan’.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments