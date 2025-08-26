JD Vance ridiculed after claiming World War 2 ended by ‘negotiations’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance has been mocked for claiming World War 2 ended with “some kind of negotiation.”

Vance made the slip while speaking with Kristen Welker on MSNBC's Meet the Press Sunday, while discussing Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“If you go back to World War Two, if you go back to World War One, if you go back to every major conflict win human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation,” Vance incorrectly stated.

open image in gallery JD Vance inaccurately claimed World War 2 ended by negotiations ( Getty Images )

Viewers on X were quick to give Vance a history lesson, pointing out that World War 2 actually ended in 1945 with the unconditional surrenders of Germany and Japan.

“No, World War 2 was ended by the UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER of the countries that started it!” one wrote.

Another added: “I really expected better from Vance. I made the mistake of seeing him as an educated, truthful man with whom I had some disagreements.

“The entire administration consists of people with the intellect of a caterpillar. Donald doesn't want to risk being corrected. JD is an ignoramus.”

A third poster wrote: “LOL. WWII ended with a negotiation? Tell that to the citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. To the citizens of Berlin. To the citizens of Carthage and Rome. Like everything else MAGA, Vance is stuck in the 1920s.”

open image in gallery Vance was mocked for unknowingly appearing to rally for his Democratic rivals in August 2024 ( Fox News )

It is not the first time Vance has made a gaffe on the international stage.

In April, during a visit to the Vatican City in Rome, the vice president was criticized for having a picture taken with his son in the Sistine Chapel, where photography is strictly banned to preserve Michelangelo’s artwork, People reported.

The president himself has also made a number of mistakes when discussing overseas conflicts in recent weeks.

Earlier this month Trump became tongue tied when referring to a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, referring instead to ‘Albania and Aberbaijan’.