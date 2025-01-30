Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vance warns Trump is 'all gas and no brakes' as he discusses immigration plans with Hannity

In the interview, broadcast on Wednesday evening, the pair discussed the Trump administration's ‘ambitious’ efforts to crack down on illegal immigration

Mike Bedigan
in New York
Thursday 30 January 2025 02:39 GMT
JD Vance sits down with Sean Hannity for interview on Fox News
JD Vance sits down with Sean Hannity for interview on Fox News (Fox News)

JD Vance warned that Donald Trump is “all gas and no brakes” with regard to pushing through his new agenda as he sat down with Fox NewsSean Hannity, just less than a week after his boss did the same.

In the interview, broadcast on Wednesday evening, the pair discussed the Trump administration's “ambitious” efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and “regain control” over the U.S. border, as well as the efficiency of government.

It comes hours after after Trump ordered the revival of a 30,000-person migrant detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Cuba to hold detained migrants while they await deportation.

Speaking to Hannity, Vance said that there had been around 1,300 illegal entries to the U.S. on January 19 – the final day of the Biden administration – and that the number had already been cut by 60 percent.

Vance sat down with Sean Hannity (right) for the interview that aired on Fox News on Wednesday
Vance sat down with Sean Hannity (right) for the interview that aired on Fox News on Wednesday (Fox News)

“We've got 20 plus million illegal aliens in this country, we have got to get these people out of our country and regain control of our own border,” the vice president said.

“Elections have consequences, and President Trump ran explicitly on regaining control of the border and redelivering American prosperity. That's exactly what we're doing.”

More follows ...

