Vance says Trump won the 2020 election - then doubles down on the lie in new interview
During the vice presidential debate, Vance similarly refused to answer if he would contest this year’s election if Trump loses
Your support helps us to tell the story
As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.
Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.
Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election
Andrew Feinberg
White House Correspondent
Senator JD Vance repeated a tired Republican lie from 2020 — that Donald Trump actually won the election, despite all evidence to the contrary — and then doubled down on it during a recent recorded encounter.
On Thursday, comedian Jason Selvig posted a clip of an interaction he had with Vance on X. During their brief encounter, Selvig repeatedly asked Vance if Trump won in 2020. The settled issue of who won the 2020 election came up again after Vance told viewers who tuned into Tuesday’s vice presidential debate that he would have helped Trump carry out his “alternative electors” scheme to maintain power in the White House.
“Who won the 2020 election? Could you just answer? Did Donald Trump win?” Selvig asked.
“Yes,” Vance replied.
After asking Vance to confirm that he was saying Trump won in 2020, Vance replied “Yep.”
The comedian then pressed Vance, asking if he would concede if he and Trump lose in the 2020 election.
Vance did not answer directly, instead just saying “I really feel bad for you man.”
Selvig continued to push, asking “if your opponent gets more votes, will you concede,” after which Vance walked away without answering.
It’s the second time recently that Vance has publicly disputed the 2020 election results. During Tuesday’s debate, Tim Walz asked his Republican counterpart if he believed Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election.
The Republican candidate instead responded that he was “focused on the future,” and tried to ask a question back about Kamala Harris.
“That is a damning non-answer,” responded Walz.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments