As hundreds of Republicans gathered outside the CBS studio ahead of the first vice presidential debate, many were confident that JD Vance would do an excellent job. But despite Tuesday being the Ohio Senator’s moment to shine, one person seemingly could not go without mention – Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump asked us to come here. Very rarely does Trump say ‘come to a certain point and rally for me’,” said Dion Cini. “I’m glad that Donald Trump finally started asking to do some grass roots rallies, because that’s what we really need.”

Cini told The Independent that he had been to every single one of the former president’s indictments, taking with him an enormous 16 by 20 feet banner which, he said, “is one of my smaller flags.”

When asked specifically about Vance, Cini said he knew the senator would “do a good job,” but said it was still “questionable” about whether or not he would want him to be Commander-In-Chief.

When asked specifically about JD Vance, Dion Cini said it was still ‘questionable’ about whether or not he would want him to be Commander-In-Chief ( Valentina Botero )

Supporters of Trump and Vance, and Harris and Walz, gathered outside the CBS studios on Tuesday evening ahead of the vice presidential debate ( REUTERS )

“I’m hoping that if Donald Trump does win, he’s going to live for at least four years, but hopefully I’ll grow to like JD Vance, because everything that he said so far, I like,” he said.

Cini’s sentiments were echoed by multiple others in the crowd in midtown, with the vast majority of hats, signs and flags endorsing the Trump- Vance campaign, though some referenced Trump alone. In contrast Democratic supporters who gathered round the corner – directly opposite the studios – held signs reading “Coach,” a direct reference to Tim Walz.

Back in the Republican camp, the son of former NYC mayor and Trump attorney Rudi Giuliani, Andrew Giuliani, said that he was looking forward to the debate, but admitted that the city’s “close affinity” lay primarily with the former president.

Andrew Giuliani, right, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, greets supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside the CBS Broadcast Center ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I think [Vance] is going to do really well, from everything that I’ve seen,” he said. “I think tonight he’s going to impress a lot of people.”

“But of course look, Trump is the guy at the top of the ticket. He’s the guy I’ve known for 25 years, and more than anything, he’s the one who really took hold of this movement in a way that few politicians in American history, and certainly no politician in my lifetime, have been able to do.

“So of course, you know, there’s this, you know, close affinity to President Trump.”

Inside the venue, JD Vance, left, and Tim Walz shook hands before getting the debate under way ( AP )

Lucas Federico, 22, chair of the Libertarian Caucus of the New York Young Republicans, said that Vance was a ‘great warrior,’ but admitted that he had not always been fond of him ( Valentina Botero )

Lucas Federico, chair of the Libertarian Caucus of the New York Young Republicans, said that Vance was a “great warrior,” but admitted that he had not always been fond of the GOP VP nominee.

“I had no idea who JD Vance was until the RNC,” he said. “And I didn’t like him at first because I saw videos of him talking, being an anti Trumper in 2016 and he changed.

“And you know, that raised a couple flags for me, but after actually seeing him talk and watching some of his speeches, I’ve actually learned a lot more, a lot more from him in these past couple of months than when I did before.

“So I think we’ve seen a lot from JD Vance, and being vice president is important. We need somebody who can basically back up the president.”

The Independent’s Valentina Botero contributed to this report.