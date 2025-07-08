VA ditches plans to cut 83,000 workers after outcry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Veterans Affairs has backed down from its plans to cut 83,000 jobs after the decision provoked a public outcry.

The cull was initially announced earlier this year as part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to slim down the federal workforce, spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency.

However, the VA announced on Monday that it was on track to lose approximately 30,000 staff members by the end of the fiscal year due to “the federal hiring freeze, deferred resignations, retirements, and normal attrition,” a development that means the larger cut to its workforce is no longer considered necessary.

open image in gallery Around a quarter of employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs are themselves veterans ( Getty )

The administration had stated in a March memo that it planned to downsize the department to its 2019 level of 400,000 employees, which had risen to 484,000 as of January this year when Trump returned to the White House.

Its staffing levels were down to 467,000 by June and are now set to fall to 455,000 by the end of September, meaning that 27,000 people will have lost their jobs since the president took office, with no further redundancies deemed necessary.

The department has moved to reassure veterans that it has “multiple safeguards in place to ensure these staff reductions do not impact veteran care or benefits.”

While VA Secretary Doug Collins had insisted the much bigger reduction in the workforce was tough but necessary, veterans’ advocacy groups warned that it would have devastating long-term consequences for former members of the armed forces, who deserved better after serving their country.

“Gutting VA will result in delayed appointments and substandard care, leading directly to more veteran deaths,” said Kayla Williams, an Iraq War veteran and senior policy advisor at VoteVets.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, also slammed the plan as “a gut punch” and “breathtaking in its potential significance and its malevolence and cruelty.”

Blumenthal was no happier with Monday’s U-turn, insisting the structural changes at the VA indicate it “is bleeding employees across the board at an unsustainable rate because of the toxic work environment created by this administration and DOGE’s slash and trash policies.”

open image in gallery Sen. Richard Blumenthal has lashed out at the administration over its proposed cuts to VA ( AP )

The atmosphere to which he alluded was reported earlier this year when the remaining staff at the department were said to be “fearful, paranoid, and demoralized” about their prospects.

“The veterans now check in and ask us how we are doing,” a social worker at a hospital in the Great Lakes region told The Washington Post in May.

“They see the news and are very aware of the circumstances and fearful of losing VA support that they depend on.”

VA spokesperson Peter Kasperowicz told The Independent at the time that the reporting was “inaccurate” and accused The Post and “other biased media outlets” of writing “dishonest hit pieces” about the Trump administration’s efforts to “fix” the department.