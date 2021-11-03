AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2021 — Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. By Sarah Rankin and Will Weissert. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, videos. With ELECTION 2021-TAKEAWAYS — Bad omens for Democrats; ELECTION 2021-VOTECAST — Shifting support from some key voter groups helped Youngkin; ELECTION-2021-VIRGINIA-DOWN-BALLOT-RACES — Virginia’s down-ballot: Democrats slightly trailing GOP; ELECTION-2021-LIVE-UPDATES. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2021 below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The U.S. enters a new phase in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. With the federal government promising enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11, pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, hospitals, schools and health clinics were poised to begin the shots after the final OK. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, videos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KIDS-VACCINE-Q&A — What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11.

BIDEN ABROAD — President Joe Biden demonstrated over five days abroad at two global summits that he has a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage. By Josh Boak, Zeke Miller and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video.

CLIMATE-BANGLADESH-COST OF CLIMATE CHANGE — Bangladesh is among the lowest emitters of carbon emissions globally. But the low-lying South Asian delta nation is among the most vulnerable to climate change. By Julhas Alam and Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-VETERANS — Federal judges have a thorny question to consider when they sentence military veterans who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Do they deserve leniency because they served their country or tougher punishment because they swore an oath to defend it? The Justice Department has adopted the tougher position. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With CAPITOL-BREACH-JAIL-CONDITIONS — Inspection finds D.C. jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants.

SUPREME COURT-GUNS — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 490 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

TRENDING NEWS

AUSTRALIA-MISSING GIRL — “My name is Cleo": Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl. SENT: 740 words, photos.

RAIDERS-RUGGS-VEHICLE CRASH — Raiders release receiver Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOUTHWEST-AIRLINES-MASK-FIGHT — Southwest Airlines pilot cited in California mask assault. SENT: 250 words.

FACEBOOK-FACIAL-RECOGNITION-SHUTDOWN — Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-NYC MAYOR-CAT — Cat got your vote? NYC candidate brings pet to polling place. SENT: 150 words, photos.

MORE ON ELECTION 2021

ELECTION 2021-ANALYSIS — In a stunning Virginia victory, the Republican Party has fashioned a playbook that could repair the GOP’s tarnished image in swing states and suburban districts across the nation. It’s unlikely, however, that the delicate formula that worked in the Virginia governor’s race can be replicated on a broad scale in next year’s midterm elections. By National Politics Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-CONGRESS — Republican Mike Carey wins an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasts to victory in a congressional district in the Cleveland area. SENT: 630 words, photos.

ELECTION-2021-GOVERNOR-NEW-JERSEY — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli were virtually deadlocked after a campaign centered on the incumbent’s progressive policies and handling of the pandemic. SENT: 820 words, photos.

ELECTION-2021-MAYORS — Former police captain Eric Adams easily won the race for New York mayor, and Boston elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job as voters across the U.S. picked local leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, videos. With ELECTION-2021-ASIAN-AMERICAN-MAYORS — Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans.

ELECTION 2021-MINNEAPOLIS POLICING — The failure of a proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety unit, 18 months after George Floyd’s death, left activists and supporters in the city chastened and wondering about their next move. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

ELECTION-2021-SCHOOL-BOARD-RACES — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes lost their election bids. SENT: 1,050 words, photo. With ELECTION 2021-BALLOT INITIATIVES — As voters across U.S. weigh new rights, Maine says yes to food.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democrats announce they have sealed a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for seniors as part of Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

NATIONAL

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the moments after he shot three people during street protests against racial justice, and that Rittenhouse told him he had to do it because “people were trying to hurt him.” SENT: 1,110 words, photos, videos.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAQ-ELECTION BLUES — Pro-Iran Shiite militias that were the biggest losers in Iraq’s parliamentary elections three weeks ago are still rejecting the outcome of the vote. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ITALY-DEFENDING PROSECCO — Italy has pledged to defend the name of the popular sparkling wine Prosecco as Croatia petitions the European Union to allow its winemakers to call their sweet dessert wine Prosek. SENT: xxxx words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Fed is expected to announce that it will soon start reducing its monthly bond purchases at its November meeting, a first step towards reining in the stimulus it has provided the economy since the pandemic struck in March 2020. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: Developing from 2 p.m. news conference.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares were mostly lower in Asia, weighed down by concerns over disrupted supply chains and shipping, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s first close above 36,000 points. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos.

DEERE-CONTRACT — Most workers at Deere & Co. rejected a contract offer that would have given them 10% raises and decided to remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal. By Business Writer Josh Funk. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SPORTS

WORLD-SERIES-BRAVES-ASTROS — Led by MVP Jorge Soler, the Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

