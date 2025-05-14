Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Democratic candidate for the Virginia House has outed herself as a swinger before anyone else could.

Yvonne Rorrer released the statement Saturday on social media to get ahead of the press and “people [who] love to dig up the unexpected and spin it into a spectacle,” she said.

Rorrer, a candidate for Virginia’s 47th District, is originally from North Carolina. According to her campaign bio, she moved to Stuart, Virginia, in 2002 after marrying Ryan Rorrer, a moderate Republican.

“If you dare to step outside the box, they’ll try to use it to discredit you, distract from the real issues, or divide the public. I'm different. I don’t do shame, and I sure won’t let anyone else tell my story,” she continued in the statement.

She disclosed that she and her husband live happily with their four children in an “ethically non-monogamous” 22-year marriage and remain “deeply committed, [and] in love.”

Ethical non-monogamy or ENM is a term used to refer to open relationships where those involved have multiple sexual or romantic partners.

“While their differing perspectives can make for a fun discussion around the dinner table, together they foster meaningful discussions and a balanced approach to life,” her campaign page stated.

open image in gallery ‘I refuse to live in the shadows waiting for information to be leaked,’ Rorrer said ( yvonnerorrer.com )

The candidate said she and her husband “consensually [date] other couples together” and enjoy being part of a community of “like-minded people.”

“I’m sharing this because I believe in radical honesty, and I refuse to live in the shadows waiting for information to be leaked. If someone is going to talk about my life, it’s going to be me,” she declared.

The Democratic candidate confirmed to HuffPost Tuesday that while she hasn’t been threatened, she has concerns about gossip within her inner circle in the Stuart community.

Prior to running, Rorrer led a House bill that sought to eliminate an arbitrary 10-year requirement that allowed landowners to relocate easements at their own expense and without unnecessary legal battles.

Her personal announcement drew criticism from users on X, who branded the news “TMI”, while another wrote, “No one gives a rat's a** what you do in the bedroom as long as it is between consenting adults, have at it!”

Rorrer defended her statement, telling critics, “It's information that would have come out. I just got ahead of it. Don't be mad.”

Alongside her political career, the Democrat also works as a court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children within the court system, and as a professional photographer for a nonprofit that provides remembrance photography for families grieving the loss of their babies. She has also founded her own nonprofit in North Carolina, which provides support for the homeless.

In November 2024, Virginia voted 51.8 percent in favour of Kamala Harris in the presidential race, but Patrick County voted overwhelmingly in favor of President Donald Trump with an almost 80 percent majority. The small county, with a population of less than 20,000, has traditionally voted Republican over the last decade.