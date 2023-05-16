Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Virginia man accused of attacking two members of a congressman’s staff with a metal baseball bat had previously filed a bizarre lawsuit against the CIA.

Xuan Kha Tran Pham, 49, was arrested after entering the district office of Representative Gerry Connolly, a Republican from Virginia, and allegedly beating the staff members.

Both staffers were taken to hospital following the incident but later discharged.

The suspect, who is from Fairfax where the attack took place, is a constituent and now faces charges of one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding,

US Capitol Police have not yet released any motive for the attack, which also saw the suspect allegedly break glass and damage computers at the office.

Fairfax City Police say that the suspect was arrested within five minutes of the alarm being raised and he is now being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Mr Pham sued the CIA for $29m last year claiming the intelligence agency “has been guilty of wrongfully imprisoning me in a lower perspective based on physics called the book world since 1975,” reported NBC News.

“Following that they are guilty of brutally torturing me with a degenerating disability consistently since 1988 till the present from the fourth dimension.”

And the lawsuit added: “I am entitled to be cured and returned to normal condition by a digital technology and compensated for my extreme suffering and losses in the amount of $29,000,000.”

The CIA moved to have the lawsuit dismissed last month and the motion is pending.

Mr Pham’s father, Hy Xuan Pham, told CNN his son is schizophrenic and has not taken his medication for three months.

“He is in a really bad condition,” the father told the network. “All day and all night, he mumbles … he talks and looks like he talks with someone in his brain, and suddenly, he is shouting angrily.”