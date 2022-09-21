Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to voluntary interview with Jan 6 committee
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview with the January 6 committee.
Mark Paoletta, a lawyer for Ms Thomas said that she is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”
Ms Thomas reportedly contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin, both vital swing states, as part of Donald Trump’s attempt to remain in office following his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.
The announcement that she will speak with the House committee investigating the violent pro-Trump insurrection comes after the panel announced it would hold its next, and possibly last, public hearing on 28 September.
