Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to voluntary interview with Jan 6 committee
House committee investigating violent pro-Trump insurrection will hold next public hearing on 28 September
Related video: Trump says he is financially supporting Jan 6 suspects
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview with the January 6 committee.
Mark Paoletta, a lawyer for Ms Thomas said that she is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”
Ms Thomas reportedly contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin, both vital swing states, as part of Donald Trump’s attempt to remain in office following his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.
Emails and records have shown that Ms Thomas was allegedly involved in some aspect of Mr Trump’s “fake electors” scheme, which is currently under investigation.
She was also in contact with Mr Trump’s lawyer John Eastman about strategies to overturn the election result, according to NBC News.
“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee,” Mr Paoletta told Reuters.
“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”
The announcement that she will speak with the House committee investigating the violent pro-Trump insurrection comes after the panel announced it would hold its next – and possibly last – public hearing on 28 September.
It is not known if the interview with Ms Thomas will feature in that hearing.
The committee is planning to finish its investigation by the end of 2022, before writing a final report on its findings into the attempt by Mr Trump’s supporters to illegally prevent the certification of Mr Biden’s lawful victory.
Mr Trump, who may run again for the White House in 2024, has repeatedly claimed that he lost because of voter fraud, allegations that have been repeatedly rejected by courts across the country.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies