Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview with the January 6 committee.

Mark Paoletta, a lawyer for Ms Thomas said that she is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”

Ms Thomas reportedly contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin, both vital swing states, as part of Donald Trump’s attempt to remain in office following his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.

Emails and records have shown that Ms Thomas was allegedly involved in some aspect of Mr Trump’s “fake electors” scheme, which is currently under investigation.

She was also in contact with Mr Trump’s lawyer John Eastman about strategies to overturn the election result, according to NBC News.

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee,” Mr Paoletta told Reuters.

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”

The announcement that she will speak with the House committee investigating the violent pro-Trump insurrection comes after the panel announced it would hold its next – and possibly last – public hearing on 28 September.

It is not known if the interview with Ms Thomas will feature in that hearing.

The committee is planning to finish its investigation by the end of 2022, before writing a final report on its findings into the attempt by Mr Trump’s supporters to illegally prevent the certification of Mr Biden’s lawful victory.

Mr Trump, who may run again for the White House in 2024, has repeatedly claimed that he lost because of voter fraud, allegations that have been repeatedly rejected by courts across the country.