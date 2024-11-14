Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vivek Ramaswamy, who was picked to lead the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, proposed defunding federal programs that no longer have congressional authorization - which includes money for veterans’ health care, NASA and early education.

The new office, nicknamed DOGE after co-leader Elon Musk’s favorite meme, will operate “outside of government” and will aim to “cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies.” Two days after being nominated, Ramaswamy suggested deep cuts to federal funding, starting with a list of expired authorizations of appropriations.

Some congressional funding was approved with a set time before authorization expired. However, they continue to receive funding. A recent report by the Congressional Budget Office found more than 1,200 programs at more than $516 billion a year. When an authorization expires, Congress can extend the program through new legislation or by providing new appropriations, according to CBO.

Ramaswamy took to X earlier this week to write about his first steps.

“We shouldn’t let the government spend money on programs that have expired. Yet that’s exactly what happens today: half a *trillion* dollars of taxpayer funds ($516 B+) goes each year to programs which Congress has allowed to expire. There are 1,200+ programs that are no longer authorized but still receive appropriations,” he wrote.

“This is totally nuts. We can & should save hundreds of billions each year by defunding government programs that Congress no longer authorizes. We’ll challenge any politician who disagrees to defend the other side.

Social media users were quick to point out some of the programs that received funding despite lacking current Congressional authorization. One is the Veterans’ Health Care Eligibility Reform Act of 1996, which helps provide funding for veterans’ medical care. The authorization expired in 1998, but still receives about $120 billion in funding.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the fourth Republican presidential primary debate. Days after being tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, he proposed cutting unauthorized federal programs, which includes veteran healthcare ( AFP via Getty Images )

It was hardly the only notable agency that could see a funding stream tried up. Others included a bill that helped NASA and the International Space Station. Another area was tied to Head Start, which helps provide early childhood education to low-income students.

It’s unclear if Ramaswamy knew the specific programs that he could potentially cut or if he would exempt any.

He later doubled down on his thoughts.

“If it doesn’t advance the interests of American citizens, we’re putting it on the chopping block. Amazingly, there are a number of programs whose authorization from Congress has *already expired* yet $$$ still flows out the door. That needs to end next year,” the one-time presidential candidate wrote.

Both Ramaswamy and Musk have been tasked to lead the Trump-created agency that will look to curb government spending. Musk has estimated that $2 trillion can be axed from the federal payroll.

“We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE,” the agency wrote on X on Thursday. “We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants.”

Musk admitted that the working conditions at DOGE aren’t exactly typical.

“This will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero,” he wrote on X. “What a great deal!”