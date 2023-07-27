Viewers horrified as Vivek Ramaswamy tries to rap in Fox News interview

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican 2024 presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy concluded an interview on Fox & Friends by trying to rap.

Host Steve Doocy said, “Someone has uncovered that in college … you were a libertarian rapper.”

“Some of these opposition research stories are false, but I will confirm that one is true,” Mr Ramaswamy replied with a smile. “I was a little bit of a libertarian freestyler in college and had some fun with it.”

“That’s kind of what I’m doing on the campaign trail: freestyling my message,” he added.

Then the GOP candidate showed that the rumours were true, breaking into a freestyle on the air: “My name’s Vivek, it rhymes with ‘cake,’” he opened. “It is about thee, the United States is about lib-er-tee, so Fox & Friends join us on the trail, we’ll have some fun, I’ll see you at the trail.”

Viewers quickly mocked Mr Ramaswamy’s rap abilities. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote : “One Watch 2024 Candidate Vivek ‘Da Vek’ Ramaswamy Freestyle Rap on Fox & Friends (He’s Not Great)”

Another commented on the video: “ *gag* ” And yet another wrote : “Aaaaand that just ended his campaign lol”