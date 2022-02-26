AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

UKRAINE-INVASION — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country’s president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,520 words, photos, videos. With UKRAINE-INVASION-THE-LATEST (sent); UKRAINE-INVASION-THINGS-TO-KNOW — What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv (sent).

UKRAINE INVASION-GLOBAL REACTION — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies all announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. SENT: 650 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-CHINA-RUSSIA — China is the only friend that might help Russia blunt the impact of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but President Xi Jinping’s government is giving no sign it might be willing to risk its own access to U.S. and European markets by doing too much. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-SENATORS TO WATCH — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for her. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. With SUPREME COURT-VACANCY-EXPLAINER — Senate Democrats are expected to move quickly; SUPREME COURT-VACANCY-JACKSON PROFILE — Jackson has the elite legal background found in other high court justices, but she has also worked as a public defender (both sent).

ELECTION 2022-REPUBLICANS — The Republican Party’s leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will help the GOP retake control of Congress this fall. Former President Donald Trump and his chief grievances have gone largely unmentioned. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-POLITICS — Wisconsin voters are paying close attention to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they say the conflict is not their top priority. For now at least, they’re more concerned with domestic issues, particularly related to the economy. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 990 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-SECURITY COUNCIL-UKRAINE — Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but said would highlight Russia’s global isolation. SENT: 670 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-OLIGARCHS — Experts say the sanctions on oligarchs announced by President Joe Biden this week in response to the invasion of Ukraine may do little to dim the jet-setting lifestyles of Russia’s ultra-rich — much less force a withdrawal of tanks and troops. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

METH ONIONS SEIZED — Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer’s inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announce. SENT: 200 words, photos.

AUTHOR-RAPE-CONVICTION-OVERTURNED — The man who served 16 years in prison for the 1981 rape of author Alice Sebold and was exonerated last year filed a lawsuit Friday against New York state for $50 million over his wrongful conviction. SENT: 190 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR — Multiple California emergencies declared by the last two governors officially ended on Friday — including for heat waves, an oil spill, wildfires and the civil unrest in reaction to George Floyd’s murder — but Gov. Gavin Newsom said the threat from the coronavirus lives on and so does the emergency he declared for it nearly two years ago. SENT: 940 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ILLINOIS-SCHOOLS — Illinois will end its mask mandate for schools starting next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer urging people to wear masks in most indoor settings, including schools, where COVID-19 poses a “low” or “medium” risk to the general public and the local health care system. SENT: 410 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SOUTH-KOREA — South Korea saw its deadliest day of the pandemic, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant. SENT: 290 words, photos.

KLAMATH-DAM-REMOVAL — Federal regulators have issued a draft environmental impact statement saying there were significant benefits to a plan to demolish four massive dams on Northern California’s Klamath River to save imperiled migratory salmon, setting the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SEX ABUSE CASE-NEW TRIALS — A judge on Friday dismissed charges against two people who had been imprisoned for years over a woman’s accusations they molested her daughter and other Ohio Head Start pupils, saying new evidence would not support convictions if new trials were granted. SENT: 630 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL TRIAL — Jeffrey Epstein-Maxwell Trial — An inquiry into possible juror misconduct at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial will be limited to his answers to two responses on a lengthy questionnaire during jury selection to prevent an “intrusive fishing expedition” by defense lawyers, a judge said in an opinion. SENT: 600 words, photos.

MILITARY-POISONED-PAST — Two California congressmembers are asking the federal government to study whether there’s evidence that potential toxic and contaminated drinking water at Fort Ord can be tied to specific cancers and other diseases. SENT: 550 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-FIREWORKS-EXPLOSION — A senior Los Angeles bomb technician raised serious concerns about overloading a containment chamber with homemade fireworks last year before the detonation caused a catastrophic explosion, injuring 27 people and rocking a neighborhood, according to an inspector general’s report. SENT: 370 words, photo.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Searchers in Indonesia continued to dig in the rubble of collapsed buildings and mud from landslides for more victims a day after a strong earthquake shook Sumatra island, killing eight people, injuring 86 and leaving thousands displaced. SENT: 280 words, photos.

NAACP-IMAGE-AWARDS — Samuel L. Jackson along with Prince Harry and Meghan are some of the individuals who will be recognized at the NAACP Image Awards. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BBO--LOCKOUT — Baseball players and owners took a first step toward salvaging opening day, nearing agreement on an amateur draft lottery during lockout negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark. While an agreement on the draft was not complete, the talks gained momentum for the first time as Major League Baseball’s end of Monday deadline approached for a deal that would preserve opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. Talks will continue Saturday, the 87th day of baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 611 words, photos.

BKN--76ERS-TIMBERWOLVES — James Harden had 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his 76ers debut, Joel Embiid added 34 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102. Philadelphia finally got to see how its star twosome worked together after Harden missed his first two games following the trade from Brooklyn with a hamstring injury. SENT: 750 words, photos.

