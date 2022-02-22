Ukraine Tensions Coverage Advisory

With Russia formally recognizing the independence of two Ukrainian breakaway regions on Monday and West poised to impose further sanctions on Moscow, here's a look at stories we have moved so far from our crews in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond:

UKRAINE TENSIONS: Russia says that its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. That announcement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine is imminent. By Vladimir Isachenkov and Yurak Karmanau. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, videos. This will be updated throughout the day. WITH: UKRAINE TENSIONS-THE LATEST (sent); UKRAINE TENSIONS-THINGS TO KNOW: A look at day's key developments. (sent)

UKRAINE TENSIONS-GLOBAL REACTION: World leaders are getting over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces into separatist regions of Ukraine and they are focusing on producing as forceful a reaction as possible. By Raf Casert and Foster Klug. SENT: 800 words, photos.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-PUTIN SPEECH ANALYSIS: Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid out his version of Ukraine’s history, saying that Ukraine was always part of Russia. While that serves his aims, it is also a fiction. By John Daniszewski. SENT: 900 words, photos.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-GERMANY-PIPELINE: Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so. By Frank Jordans. SENT: 300 words, photos, video. WITH: UKRAINE TENSIONS-GERMANY PIPELINE EXPLAINER (UPCOMING).

RUSSIA-RECOGNIZING THE REBELS: Russian President Vladimir Putin moved quickly on Monday to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, framing his show of defiance against the West in a series of nationally televised appearances that came amid Western fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. By Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 650 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-SECURITY COUNCIL-UKRAINE: At an emergency meeting Monday night, the U.S. called Putin’s moves a pretext for a further invasion. Many members condemned his violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and even close ally China urged diplomacy and a peaceful solution. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-ENERGY SECURITY: Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. By Aritz Parra and Dave McHugh. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

UKRAINE REBEL REGIONS EXPLAINER: A look at the rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine. By Vladimir Isachenkov SENT: 975 words, photos.

