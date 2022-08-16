Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservatives have reacted testily to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s <em>Vogue </em>feature and demanded to know why Amy Coney Barrett has so far been ignored.

Justice Brown was photographed by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz for the September Issue of the famed fashion and lifestyle magazine.

In the pictures, Justice Brown, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, was photographed at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, just one month after she was sworn in.

“Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation speaks to a deep-seated American desire to believe that we can transcend our past,” Vogue captioned its post when it shared the pictures on Tuesday.

And while some people called the photographs “powerful” and “inspirational”, others were seemingly unhappy at the attention paid to the liberal justice.

“Hey Vogue, are we going to see Justice Barrett in the next month’s issue? Or did I happen to miss the issue you did with her?” One user posted on Twitter.

And another user complained, “Funny how Amy Coney Barrett never got this treatment.”

And another Instagram user added: “Amazing you never featured Amy. What a miserable magazine Vogue has become.”

Justice Jackson was sworn in as the 116th justice on the Supreme Court on 30 June by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she replaced.

The 51-year-old was easily confirmed in the Senate on 7 April by a vote of 53 to 47, with Republicans Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins voting for her.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” she said. “But we’ve made it.”

Conservatives have previously complained that Melania Trump – a former model – never made the front cover of Vogue, although other first ladies and political figures have.