Sen Elizabeth Warren told The Independent former president Donald Trump was “trying to commit insurrection in public” after the former president said he would likely pardon rioters from the January 6 Capitol insurrection if he runs for president again and wins.

“Trump appears to be trying to commit insurrection out in public and dare law enforcement officials to call him out for it,” Ms Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, said. “I hope they do.”

Mr Trump told supporters in Conroe, Texas over the weekend that he would consider pardoning those who were responsible for the riot.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” he said at a rally on Saturday. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The House of Representatives impeached Mr Trump after the riot on the Capitol wherein his supporters broke into the complex in an attempt to overturn the results from the 2020 electoral college.

Some Republican Senators dismissed the question.

“I wish would ask me something on policy once in a while,” Sen Deb Fischer of Nebraska told The Independent.