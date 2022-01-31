Elizabeth Warren tells The Independent Trump is ‘trying to commit insurrection in public’
Comes after Trump floated pardons for January 6 rioters.
Sen Elizabeth Warren told The Independent former president Donald Trump was “trying to commit insurrection in public” after the former president said he would likely pardon rioters from the January 6 Capitol insurrection if he runs for president again and wins.
“Trump appears to be trying to commit insurrection out in public and dare law enforcement officials to call him out for it,” Ms Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, said. “I hope they do.”
Mr Trump told supporters in Conroe, Texas over the weekend that he would consider pardoning those who were responsible for the riot.
“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” he said at a rally on Saturday. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”
The House of Representatives impeached Mr Trump after the riot on the Capitol wherein his supporters broke into the complex in an attempt to overturn the results from the 2020 electoral college.
Some Republican Senators dismissed the question.
“I wish would ask me something on policy once in a while,” Sen Deb Fischer of Nebraska told The Independent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies