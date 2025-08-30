Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawyers are demanding the release of a longtime Oregon resident arrested by Border Patrol while battling a Washington State wildfire, saying Friday he was already on track for legal status after he helped federal investigators solve a crime against his family.

The Oregon resident is one of two firefighters arrested this week while battling the Bear Gulch Fire, the biggest blaze on the Olympic Peninsula since 1951. His arrest was illegal, the lawyers argued, and violated Department of Homeland Security polices that say immigration enforcement must not be conducted at locations where emergency responses are happening.

The arrests of the two firefighters have prompted a public outcry. Washington Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, labeled the Trump administration’s immigration policy “fundamentally sick” in response.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has implemented a widespread crackdown on immigration. Arrests have been on the rise, and ICE agents are now reporting widespread burnout and frustration as public outrage grows over the administration’s hardline immigration agenda.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Thursday that it had been helping the Bureau of Land Management with a criminal investigation into two contractors working at the fire when it discovered two firefighters who they said were in the country without permanent legal status.

A helicopter drops water over the Bear Gulch Fire. The lawyers for a firefighter who U.S. border agents arrested are now demanding his release ( Mason County Sheriff PIO Matt Colbenson )

The firefighter, whose name has not been made public, lived in the U.S. for 19 years after arriving with his family at age 4. He received a U-Visa certification from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon in 2017 and submitted his U-Visa application with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services the following year.

The U-Visa program was established by Congress to protect victims of serious crimes who assist federal investigators, and the man has been waiting since 2018 for the immigration agency to decide on his application, according to Stephen Manning, a lawyer with Innovation Law Lab, a Portland-based nonprofit that's representing the firefighter.

Another Homeland Security policy says agents can't detain people who are receiving or have applied for victim-based immigration benefits, his lawyer said. Charging the man with an immigration violation was “an illegal after-the-fact justification” given his U-Visa status.

The man has not yet been located in the immigration detention system, and his attorney is demanding his immediate release.

Messages seeking comment from the Border Patrol and Homeland Security about the lawyer’s claims were not immediately returned.

When the Bureau of Land Management was asked to provide information about why its contracts with two companies were terminated and 42 firefighters were escorted away from the state’s largest wildfire, it declined. It would only say it cooperates with other federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security.

“These law enforcement professionals contribute to broader federal enforcement efforts by maintaining public safety, protecting natural resources, and collaborating with the agencies, such as the Border Patrol,” Department of Interior spokesperson Alyse Sharpe told The Associated Press in an email.

Manning said in a letter to Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, that the arrest violated Homeland Security policy.

Wyden was critical of the Border Patrol's operation, saying President Donald Trump's administration is more concerned about conducting raids on fire crews than protecting communities from catastrophic fires. Firefighters put their lives on the line, Wyden emphasized, such as the Oregon firefighter who died Sunday while battling a wildfire in southwestern Montana.

“The last thing that wildland firefighter crews need is to be worried about masked individuals trampling their due process rights,” Wyden said in an email to the AP.

Meanwhile, wildfire officials were still trying to get control of the Bear Gulch Fire. The number of personnel working on the blaze was listed at 303 on Friday, down from 349 on Thursday.

Murray accused Trump of undercutting the state’s ability to battle wildfires on Thursday following the firefighters’ arrests.

“Trump has undercut our wildland firefighting abilities in more ways than one—from decimating the Forest Service and pushing out thousands of critical support staff, to now apparently detaining firefighters on the job," she said.

“Here in the Pacific Northwest, wildfires can, and have, burned entire towns to the ground,” she added. “We count on our brave firefighters, who put their lives on the line, to keep our communities safe—this new Republican policy to detain firefighters on the job is as immoral as it is dangerous.”