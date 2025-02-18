Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Washington Post pulled out of running a $115,000 front and back page advert that called for President Donald Trump to “fire” Elon Musk, his Department of Government Efficiency head, according to a new report.

Members of Congress, political pundits and the public have watched the world’s richest man and his non-official advisory body, DOGE, tear through various government departments, as he attempts to slash bureaucracy and cut $2 trillion in federal spending.

Advocacy group Common Cause, in collaboration with the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, signed an agreement for a scathing anti-Musk wrap advert for Tuesday’s edition of the newspaper, as well as a full page inside the paper, according to The Hill.

The newspaper containing the “Fire Elon Musk” wrap was meant to be delivered to subscribers at Congress, the Pentagon and the White House, per the outlet.

“Who’s running this country: Donald Trump or Elon Musk?,” the ad, which is still available on Common Cause’s website, reads, along with a cut-out of a laughing Musk and the White House.

It continues: “Since day one, Elon has created chaos and confusion and put our livelihoods at risk. And he is accountable to no one but himself. The Constitution only allows for one president at a time. Call Your Senators and tell them it’s time Donald Trump fire Elon Musk.”

open image in gallery Trump ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A QR code at the bottom of the page directs readers to the link “Fire.Musk.org” along with a call for donations between $10 and $100 to help the organization hold “power accountable.”

On Monday, Musk took a swipe at the Southern Poverty Law Center in an X post addressing The Post’s refusal to run the ad. “The SPLC is yet another scam. No more mooching off the taxpayer for them,” he tweeted.

Common Cause President Virginia Kase Solomón said it was “a signed agreement” and the advert “didn’t raise any concerns that it would be something too inflammatory for them” before the artwork was sent, she told The Hill.

No money was exchanged as the advert didn’t run, she added.

Solomón questioned whether it was the relationship between Jeff Bezos, who attended Trump’s inauguration last month, and the president which meant the advert was pulled from the almost 150-year-old newspaper of record.

“Is it because we’re critical of what’s happening with Elon Musk? Is it only ok to run things in The Post now that won’t anger the president or won’t have him calling Jeff Bezos asking why this was allowed?,” she continued.

open image in gallery Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, pictured speaking at its D.C. headquarters in 2016, attended Trump’s inauguration last month ( AFP via Getty Images )

Solomón said that artwork was submitted to The Post last week and the group was subsequently told the advert could be inside the paper, but not the wrap.

The newspaper did not explain why it decided to axe the wrap ad, she added.

And while The Post considers advertising from all points of view, it has the right to require substantiation of facts. Advertisers are advised to obtain “the requisite permissions” when using the names or likenesses of individuals, the website reads.

The Common Cause president claimed that The Post sent the group an example advert from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers of a large picture of the Trump flashing a thumbs up, paying homage to the president’s promise to “end the electric vehicle mandate on Day 1.”

“They gave us some sample art to show us what it would look like. It was a thank-you Donald Trump piece of art,” Solomón said.

“It just causes concern for us. Are they fearful of his reaction?”

Last week, Trump signed an executive order giving Musk even more power, requiring federal agencies to cooperate with DOGE cutting their staffing levels and restricting new hires.

Standing in the Oval Office, Musk refuted that he was leading a coup or “hostile takeover” of government.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what people are going to get,” he said.

The Independent has contacted the Washington Post for more information.