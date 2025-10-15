Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WeRateDogs, a beloved social media account, paused its usual wholesome content this week to share the story of a dog who was allegedly fatally shot by immigration officials.

The account, which has 4.9 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million Facebook followers, shared an article from KFOX14 about a Texas family who claim their dog, Chop, was shot by Customs and Border Patrol agents as they searched their home on September 9. The account typically rates photos of dogs and shares other light-hearted content, such as fundraisers for sick pets.

The post, shared Wednesday, claimed Chop was “shot and killed by masked assailants in plain clothes who go by ICE.” The post mistakenly referenced ICE agents, rather than Customs and Border Patrol agents.

“Unsurprisingly, they did not care enough to help the family as they tried to save him,” the account wrote. “Even more unsurprising, they did not find any evidence of the migrants they were there to terrorize in the first place. Do not open your door for these f****** losers. Rest easy Chop.”

The post has hundreds of thousands of likes across Instagram and Facebook.

The viral social media account WeRateDogs lashed out at immigration officials after an El Paso, Texas, family said agents shot and killed their dog last month ( Instagram )

The KFOX14 story details how Customs and Border Patrol agents showed up at an El Paso house last month and asked to search it. A man, who remained anonymous, told KFOX 14 his son spoke to agents in jeans and t-shirts who said they had received a tip about his home.

The son said the agents could come inside, but asked if he could first put Chop, a rottweiler, in the bathroom, because he could be aggressive.

The agents then asked him for an ID. When he went to his pickup truck to get it, agents entered his home, let Chop out of the bathroom, and shot him, the father told KFOX14.

The family also said agents didn’t offer any aid to them as they scrambled to help dog while he bled out on their kitchen floor. The agent who shot the dog then hid from the family and refused to provide his name, they told KFOX14.

The agents later revealed the anonymous tip they were investigating was connected to the home’s previous owners, who lived there two years ago, the family told the outlet.

A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson told the outlet in September its now investigating the agents’ “use of force.”

“On Sept. 9 at 7:15 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a use of force incident in El Paso, Texas during an investigation into alien smuggling at a residence,” the spokesperson said. “The incident involved a canine. The use of force is currently under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility in accordance with CBP policies. CBP takes such incidents seriously. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The Independent has contacted Customs and Border Patrol for comment.