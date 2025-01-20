When is Trump’s inauguration and how do you get tickets?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On January 20, Donald Trump and JD Vance will officially become the president and vice president of the United States.

During an inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vance will be sworn into office, kicking off their new administration. Trump has already spoken about the event, claiming his political opponents are “giddy” because U.S. flags will be at half-mast for his inauguration to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it,” Trump said last month. “Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Inauguration Day, including how to get tickets to see the historic event for yourself:

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump pictured as he’s swearing in for his first term as President on January 20, 2017 ( AFP via Getty Images )

What is Inauguration Day?

On Inauguration Day, the new US president and vice president are sworn in during a ceremony that marks the end of one presidency and the beginning of the next.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Barack Obama stand next to each other on Inauguration Day 2017. The event marked the end of Obama’s presidency and the beginning of Trump’s first term ( Getty Images )

How do I buy Inauguration Day tickets?

Every four years, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies ensures a chunk of inauguration tickets are made available to the public.

These tickets are free of charge — but they’re limited, and you’ll have to contact your local congressperson to get one.

To find your representative and senators, use Congress.gov.

When is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day falls on Monday, January 20.

Trump will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 12 p.m. ET.

Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20, unless the date falls on a Sunday — then it’s moved to the 19th. The date and time are mandated by the Constitution.

open image in gallery Donald Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 for his inauguration ( Getty Images )

How do I watch the presidential inauguration from home?

The White House will livestream the event, meaning anyone with a device can watch free of charge.

Most major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS, will also carry inauguration coverage.

Who will attend the inauguration?

In addition to the president-elect and vice president-elect, President Joe Biden will also attend. In 2021, Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration.

Other notable attendees will include Trump and Vances’s families, congressional lawmakers, Supreme Court justices and key members of the upcoming administration.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will also attend to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ just before Trump takes the oath of office. Afterward, classical voclaist Christopher Macchio will sing the National Anthem.