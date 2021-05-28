These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote.

That measure failed by a vote of 54-35. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. It needed 60 votes to move forward in the evenly divided chamber.

Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse defied objections from the former president and Republican leadership in Congress to advance the commission, which would create a bipartisan group to probe the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January riot, fulled by Mr Trump’s “stolen election” narrative, and its aftermath.

Mr Portman did not vote to convict Mr Trump.

Richard Burr, who did, said in a statement last week that he opposes a commission, pointing to parallel efforts at the US Department of Justice and hearings in other congressional committees.

More follows...