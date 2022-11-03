White House deletes tweet praising Biden for Social Security cost of living increase

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House deleted a tweet on Wednesday that seemingly credited President Joe Biden for cost of living increases to seniors’ Social Security payments.

The tweet, which claimed that “Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership,” was initally posted on Tuesday.

The problem is that seniors are getting 8.7 percent increases in their payments not because of any new law or funding signed by Mr Biden, but because of annual cost of living increases that account for high inflation. A number of Twitter users pointed this out, utilizing a feature on the site that allows users to fact check misleading or false claims.

Twitter ultimately did add a box under the tweet explaining that Social Security recipients recieve annual cost of living increases tied to the inflation rate. The next day, the White House took down the tweet entirely.

“The tweet was not complete,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, said. “Usually when we put out a tweet, we post it with context, and it did not have that context.”

Ms Jean-Pierre said that the tweet should have included a mention of the fact that while seniors have recieved their Social Security cost-of-living increases, the cost of Medicare premiums are decreasing.

But Mr Biden himself has made this misleading claim about the reason why Social Security payments are increasing while campaigning for Democrats on the stump in the buildup to Tuesday’s midterm elections.