Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing amid White House scrutiny over Elon Musk security clearance

Rhys Jones
Tuesday 09 January 2024 19:50
Watch live as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily briefing on Tuesday, 9 January.

The briefing comes as US federal appeals court judges in Washington heard arguments about Donald Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Mr Trump appeared in front of a panel of three judges – Michelle Childs, Karen LeCraft Henderson, and Florence Pan.

The judges pressed Mr Trump’s lawyer John Sauer on the claim pushed by the former president’s legal team that he’s covered by the “right not to be tried” for actions during his presidency.

Mr Sauer argued that President George W Bush hadn’t been charged with obstruction of justice after leading the country into the Iraq war on false pretences.

Mr Sauer then asked if President Barack Obama should be charged with murder for civilians killed in drone strikes.

