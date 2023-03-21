Watch live as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds Tuesday’s briefing.

Yesterday’s press conference was eventful and featured the cast of Ted Lasso, who stopped by the White House to discuss mental health with Joe Biden.

During their visit, the stars of Apple TV’s hit series - led by Jason Sudeikis - promoted their message of mental well-being as they addressed journalists.

Their visit, however, was interrupted when a White House reporter began shouting down Ms Jean-Pierre.

The journalist - Simon Ateba, White House correspondent for Today News Africa - claimed the press secretary was not taking questions from some people that she doesn’t “like”.

He complained that “this [is] not China, this [is] not Russia,” and said he hadn’t called on to ask a question for seven months.

The outburst eventually resulted in other reporters shouting down the heckler ahead of a White House visit from Ted Lasso cast members to talk about mental health.

