Jill Biden’s White House decorations ripped by Republicans on social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

First Lady Jill Biden decorated the White House for Christmas one final time before leaving the White House — but her holiday touch has spawned some Grinch-inspired responses.

The White House unveiled this year’s decorations on Monday to highlight the theme of “A Season of Peace and Light.” Christmas trees decorated with nearly 28,000 colorful ornaments punctuate each historic room and animals float around a hyper-hued, brightly lit carousel in one.

“At the holidays, Americans come together every year in fellowship and faith, reminding us that we are stronger as a community than we are apart,” President Joe Biden and the first lady wrote hopefully in their holiday message as the decorations were unveiled.

But not even the decorations in the Bidens’ White House are immune from the rage of Republican critics, who bashed the bright “clownish” decorations

open image in gallery First Lady Jill Biden speaks to National Guard families from across the country, who were the first public members to view the 2024 White House Christmas decorations on Monday. Republicans are already bashing her holiday decorations on social media ( EPA )

“White House Christmas decorations are circus-themed. How fitting,” Sen. Josh Hawley’s Communications Director Abigail Jackson wrote on X.

“What has Nurse Jill done with our White House? My God,” Jacob Schneider, director of Team Trump’s Rapid Response, posted.

Greg Price, also on Trump’s Rapid Response team, remarked: “Jill Biden’s Christmas decorations look like what would happen if a group of circus clowns projectile vomited all over the White House, which I guess is the perfect metaphor to sum up the last four years.”

open image in gallery WASA carousel surrounds the White House Christmas Tree during a media preview of the 2024 holiday decorations at the White House on December 2 in Washington, DC. ( Getty Images )

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson also chimed in: “Who taught Jill Biden how to decorate for Christmas?”

Criticizing White House Christmas decorations seems to have become part of the holiday tradition.

When Melania Trump put up her “time-honored traditions” themed decorations in 2017, she was also hit by backlash.

“Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decor looks awesome if you add the Babadook,” one X user wrote at the time about what many regarded as decorations inspired by horror.

Another remarked: “Grotesque style and a phenomenal waste of money. Great work!”

open image in gallery Former First Lady Melania Trump walks through Christmas decorations in the East Wing as she tours holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, during the holiday in 2017. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Daily Beast brutally wrote at the time: “Melania Trump, with what looks like the help of Tim Burton, has designed an anti-Christmas wonderland of white branches set stark against the wall and casting creepy shadows on the ceiling, leading to — at the end of the corridor — in the East Garden Room, a traditional Christmas tree bathed in golden light.”

The outlet called the setup “Melania’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’.”

The former first lady herself seemed to have considered the entire tradition a nightmare.

In a secret recording from mid-2018, obtained by CNN, Melania Trump told her senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: “I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”