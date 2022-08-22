White House criticises Dennis Rodman’s plan to travel to Russia to bring home Brittney Griner
Dennis Rodman planning trip to Russia to help Brittney Griner
The White House has criticised former NBA player Dennis Rodman for his plans to go to Russia in an attempt to free WNBA player Brittney Griner.
Ms Griner, 31, was convicted in Russian court earlier this month on drug charges and handed a nine-year sentence.
President Joe Biden slammed the verdict, saying that it was “unacceptable”.
The US has put forward an offer to exchange Ms Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who’s serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US.
“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Mr Rodman told NBC News on Saturday. “I’m trying to go this week.”
It’s unclear who gave him permission.
“It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” an anonymous senior administration official told Reuters.
The official commented that the State Department is advising Americans to avoid going to Russia.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies