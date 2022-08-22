Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House has criticised former NBA player Dennis Rodman for his plans to go to Russia in an attempt to free WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Ms Griner, 31, was convicted in Russian court earlier this month on drug charges and handed a nine-year sentence.

President Joe Biden slammed the verdict, saying that it was “unacceptable”.

The US has put forward an offer to exchange Ms Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who’s serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Mr Rodman told NBC News on Saturday. “I’m trying to go this week.”

It’s unclear who gave him permission.

“It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” an anonymous senior administration official told Reuters.

The official commented that the State Department is advising Americans to avoid going to Russia.

More follows...